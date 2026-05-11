Bazaar heat burns through kitchen budget, vegetable and egg prices climb sharply across markets amid supply disruptions

Vegetable prices have soared across Calcutta’s markets, and the pinch in the pocket is keeping households worried.

Prices of bitter gourd, pointed gourd, brinjal and potatoes have shot up by ₹20 to ₹30 a kilogram. Prices of garlic and ginger, essential cooking ingredients, have also soared.

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Traders said erratic supply and the summer heat are among the factors behind the price spike.

“The supply of certain vegetables has become unstable. For instance, cauliflower prices have been volatile because supplies are unpredictable, and prolonged heat is further damaging crops,” a trader explained.

Traders and buyers complained that the prices of most commonly consumed vegetables have shot up over the past fortnight.

A retailer at Jadavgarh market in Kasba said the price of Chandramukhi potatoes has increased by ₹5 per kilo, while the Jyoti variety has become costlier by ₹3 per kilo.

“Chandramukhi potatoes were selling at ₹20 a kilo about 15 days ago. They are now selling at ₹25 a kilo,” he said. “The price of Jyoti potatoes was ₹12 a kilo and is now ₹15 a kilo,” he said.

“Prices of 100gm of garlic and ginger have increased from ₹15 to ₹20,” he said.

In north Calcutta’s Sovabazar market, buyers complained about rising vegetable prices.

“The price of tomatoes and pointed gourds has increased from ₹30 a kilo to ₹60 a kilo,” said a Sovabazar resident. “The price of bitter gourd has shot up from ₹40 a kilo to ₹60 a kilo,” he said.

“Just after the elections, the price of commercial LPG cylinders was increased.

The cost of prepared food has already gone up because of this. There is speculation that the price of domestic cylinders may also be raised. The gradual rise in vegetable prices is making it increasingly difficult to run the household,” the Sovabazar resident said.

Immediately after the two phases of polls in Bengal, the Centre increased the price of commercial LPG cylinders by ₹93. Thousands of people depend on roadside eateries for at least one meal a day. Food prices at many such eateries went up following the hike in cylinder prices.

“The average monthly expense of the household has shot up,” he added.

Rabindranath Koley, a senior member of the Federation of Traders’ Organisation, said erratic supplies of vegetables had contributed to the price spike.

“The supply is not steady. This is a reason why the prices are spiking suddenly. The heat of the summer is also destroying some locally grown crops,” said Koley.

Traders said cauliflower prices have been the most erratic. “The larger ones cost ₹50 apiece. These are sourced from South India. Other locally grown varieties are smaller in size and priced at ₹30 apiece,” said a trader. “Prices fluctuate from week to week because the supply is not steady,” he said.

To add salt to injury, the price of eggs, a cheap source of protein, has also shot up in the city.

“One dozen eggs costs ₹76.50 now. It was ₹72 barely ten days ago,” said a trader at a retail market in south Calcutta.