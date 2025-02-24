Battle of business ideas among students at St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Calcutta

Students and aspiring young entrepreneurs pitched business ideas at a contest held at St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Calcutta, recently.

The competition started on February 12 with more than 60 teams. Only 30 qualified for the next rounds.

After the semi-finals on February 15, 12 teams made it to the final round held on February 22. Among the 12, three teams have been selected for the nationals.

In the semi-final round, one of the teams wanted to leverage AI to provide

telemedicine for rural communities. The project offered offline diagnostics for common illnesses and low-bandwidth remote consultations with doctors.

“We aim to create a healthier, more equitable future for all by bridging the healthcare gap,” said Ananya Chanda, one of the presenters of the Infini Health project.

Project Nirvah entailed making eco-friendly coffee mugs, dip bowls, tea cups, coasters, handbags and other such items from rice husk and Sabai grass. The people behind the project want to employ craftsmen from Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura to make these products.

“We have already had some products displayed at exhibitions in Calcutta,” said Shivangi Agarwalla, part of the project.

The theme of the sixth edition of the flagship event of Hult Prize St Xavier’s College (Autonomous) Kolkata-On Campus Program, 2025, in association with The Telegraph, was Unlimited.

Hult Prize is a global start-up accelerator for social good and many of the presentations wanted to make the planet a better place.

Sandeep Sekhsaria, managing director of LTK Industries, was the keynote speaker for the opening ceremony at St Xavier’s College on February 12.

Sekhsaria, who has steered the innerwear company that owns brands like Macho and Macho Hint, spoke on how to build a brand and market it.

Mahesh Motwani, vice-president, of Initiative Media Group, and Koyesha Mukherjee, founder of The Leading You^nth, were part of a panel discussion that provided “invaluable insights, equipping students with practical knowledge and inspiration for their future careers,” the organisers said.

The semi-finals were adjudicated by Ravi K Ranjan, author and TEDx speaker; and Arijit Bhattacharyya, serial entrepreneur, angel investor and start-up mentor.