Wednesday, 02 April 2025

Bar singer found hanging from ceiling of her room in rented apartment in Baguiati

Police say, Manisha Roy aka Pramila's room was locked from inside and that there was 'no scope of foul play'

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 02.04.25, 05:28 AM
Representational image

A 22-year-old woman was found hanging in her rented apartment in Baguiati on Tuesday morning, the police said.

Manisha Roy, also known as Pramila, worked as a bar singer. She was found hanging from the ceiling of her room on Tuesday morning.

The police said her room was locked from inside and that there was “no scope of foul play”.

Officers of Baguiati police station said they received a call informing them about a man locked inside a flat on the second floor of a building at Deshbandhu Nagar.

“We found that the apartment was locked from the inside. The man trapped inside did not have the keys to the main door. He alerted the police when he found that his friend Manisha was neither opening the door of her room nor responding to him. She had the keys to the main door with her,” said an officer.

The police reached the spot and broke open the locks on the collapsible gate and the main door to enter the flat. Finally, they broke open the lock of Manisha’s room only to find her hanging.

She was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead. Police said they did not find any suicide note.

During the investigation, the police are said to have found that the man and the woman celebrated the man’s birthday in the apartment on Monday, after which they retired to two separate rooms.

The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death, cops said.

Police said the woman turned out to be the daughter of a Salt Lake promoter who was assaulted by a Trinamool councillor for allegedly not paying extortion money.

“We have contacted the woman’s father,” said the officer.

