Banned sound firecrackers sold silently at well-known centres in South 24-Parganas

With less than two weeks remaining until the festival of lights, prohibited firecrackers were found in various areas of Maheshtala and Nungi, which are well-known firecracker centres in South 24-Parganas.

While most traders were reluctant to discuss their stock of some of the banned crackers, some admitted they were available. They quoted their price, adding that all the varieties were locally made.

“Aager daam bhule jaan (forget last year’s prices). This time, the chocolate bomb is available for ₹150 per 100 grams,” said a trader from his shop on Daulatpur Road in Putkhali in Maheshtala.

“The prices of all items have gone up because of GST. The raw materials are being purchased inclusive of the GST this time,” he said

“While many have stopped selling the banned items, if you reach the market in Nungi, everything is available,” said another trader from his shop on Daulatpur Road.

“Chole ashun. Hoye jaabey (Come down. Everything will be arranged),” he said.

The Daulatpur Road leads to Nungi, one of the largest hubs of firecrackers after Champahati in Maheshtala, approximately 20km south of the heart of Calcutta.

Across households, several thousand are engaged in preparing firecrackers during the festive season.

The bulk of the products is sold locally. A portion sneaks into Calcutta and Howrah.

“This year, the police crackdown has begun early. Most shops have shifted the banned firecrackers from their shops to other locations. We get them only for those who are genuinely interested and not the ones casually asking for a price,” said another trader in Champahati, a small gram panchayat in Baruipur block.

Crackers like chocolate bombs, shells, and dodomas are banned because they don’t conform to the noise norms.

The permissible noise level for crackers is 125 decibels at 4m from the source.

“During our checks, some of these varieties of firecrackers were found to be non-compliant with the permissible noise limit and hence banned under section 31(A) of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act,” a pollution control board officer

said.

Only green crackers are legal now.

Senior officials of the state pollution control board said that, unlike conventional firecrackers, green crackers do not contain many harmful chemicals and are relatively more eco-friendly.

Across Nungi, Champahati and Maheshtala, many households that were traditionally engaged in manufacturing crackers have switched to making the green variety.

Most traders said this year, the production of banned firecrackers across households has been lower than in previous years.

“If you want to reach us, take a suburban train to Nungi railway station from Sealdah. Hire an e-rickshaw to reach Daulatpur Road. Seek the driver’s help about the kind of crackers you want,” said a trader in Nungi.

“While returning, take the bus route to reach Taratala. That will be safer,” he added as a piece of advice.