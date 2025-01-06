Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder: Several schools see rise in number of children with symptoms

Several schools are seeing a rise in the number of children with symptoms of ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) and some of the institutions are trying to introduce tools in classrooms to address the issue.

Principals said children in pre-primary or primary classes as well as in middle school are showing symptoms of ADHD.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is an increase in the number of children showing symptoms of ADHD. We have devised and implemented ways to help a struggling child,” said Tina Servaia, principal, senior school, Calcutta International School.

“When we come across children with ADHD symptoms, we speak to the parents about it,” said Gargi Banerjee, principal, Sri Sri Academy.

It takes at least three or four counselling sessions with the parents to help them understand the problem and realise that they need to seek help for their child, Banerjee said.

“Since the Covid pandemic, we have been noticing children with ADHD at almost every level,” she said.

Psychotherapist Farishta Dastur Mukerji said both “identification” of children with ADHD symptoms and “reporting” have gone up. “Children come to me with behavioural issues and we refer them for assessment. We also provide intervention after a child has been assessed,” said Mukerji.

Denial from parents often makes it worse for a child, said teachers.

“Assessment of a child is not to prove that there is something wrong with the child but to help schools or experts come up with the intervention that would help the child,” said Seema Sapru, principal, The Heritage School.

Psychiatrist Sanjay Garg said he has seen some children in Classes X and XII with ADHD, too.

“In some cases, the symptoms are mild and the condition remains undiagnosed. It worsens with time and stress and the child becomes unable to cope with it any longer and requires help,” Garg said.

The psychiatrist said overexposure to mobile screen sand the use of gadgets from an early age affect a

child’s attention span and

concentration.

He attributed the increased “reporting” of ADHD cases to a rise in awareness.

Psychiatrist Jai Ranjan Ram said clinical records reveal a rise in the number of children seeking help for ADHD.

“Based on the children seeking help in my clinic, there is a definite increase in the incidence of ADHD among schoolchildren. But this is only based on clinical case records,” said Ram.

Several schools are trying to engage with children to help them cope better.

Calcutta International School gives children a colour-coded timer that helps a student with ADHD keep track of the time.

“A usual clock may not work for them,” said Servaia. “We also give them tools to fidget with.”

“It is not enough to have special educators. Teachers have to be trained to understand the child’s needs. It is not enough to deliver the academic content, one has to be inclusive and sensitive, too,” said Servaia.

At Sri Sri Academy, the school has deployed non-teaching staff outside classrooms where children with ADHD symptoms study.

“If a child (with ADHD) goes to the washroom or the field, the staff’s job is to keep track of the child,” said Banerjee.