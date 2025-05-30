Around the world in song and dance

In a world growing more connected each day, unity among nations is not just a hope, but a necessity. With this thought, St Joan’s School presented its annual concert Myriad 2025.

“True peace begins with understanding, and harmony thrives where differences are celebrated,” began the anchor, Rishi Kumar Dutta of Class XI. “Our performances today are a tribute to this spirit of global unity and togetherness.”

The list of chief guests aligned with the theme of world peace, including consul general of the Russian Federation Maxim Kozlov, consul general of Thailand Siriporn Tantipanyathep, and Zhang Zhizhong, consul of the consulate of the People’s Republic of China.

“Tonight, the students of Classes VI to XII have come together to bring this event to life. Within three weeks, they have prepared an array of performances, each a reflection of their talent, teamwork, and spirit,” said vice-principal Lucia Gupta.

One of the evening’s highlights was World Dance, a captivating sequence showcasing global dance forms. It began with a dance to the vibrant Russian folk song Kalinka, filling the stage with exuberant red Russian sarafan dresses. Consul general Kozlov was moved by the performance and thanked the students, entirely in Bengali.

This was followed by Brazil’s high-energy samba and the graceful Chinese fan dance. The gavotte baroque, a courtly dance from France, brought elegance to the stage with elaborate ball gowns, followed by the spirited Scottish highland dance.

Salsa, the Latin dance with Afro-Caribbean influences, was performed next, succeeded by Khon, the majestic masked dance drama that has been recognised by the Unesco as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The sequence culminated in a spirited bhangra, bringing the programme to a rousing finish. The traditional costumes worn by dancers in each segment deserve special mention.

Ambika Datta of Class IX, a trained Odissi dancer who began dancing at the age of four, participated in both the opening Rabindranritya and the Russian song Kalinka. Sanoja Ghosh of Class IX also performed in these pieces, as well as the Thai Khon dance. “When I first saw this dance, it felt unique. I was nervous to perform something so new but the costumes looked so royal that I had to do it,” said Sanoja, who has been dancing since the age of five.

The dances had been choreographed by the school’s dance teacher, Arnita Chatterjee, with support from her colleagues. “We wanted to portray the diversity of cultures, costumes, languages, and movements,” she said. “In a world grappling with conflict, division, and unrest, our dances seek to explore the transformative power of peace through movement.”

The students also presented plays. The English play More Robin Less Hood was a hilarious, modern take on the legend of Robin Hood. Class IX students Siddartha Kundu and Sreyashee Jana, who played the lead roles, spoke of their drama club at school where they all meet every Fridays. Aditi Rai of Class XI stole the show as a hilarious granny. “I was inspired by all the old women in my life,” she smiled.

Bengali students enacted the comedy Bharate Chai while Hindi-speaking students performed School Inspection, cleverly blending popular social media reel music with a message on corruption in the education sector.

Shreya Soni of Class VII, Tripti Soni of Class VI, and Divanshi Agarwal of Class VIII have been learning Mandarin in school for two years now and were part of the Mandarin choir. Their rendition left Zhizhong impressed. “Youths and students are our future. They play an important role in building connections,” he said.

This year also marks the 75th anniversary of India-China bilateral relations, and the Chinese consulate general has invited the school to perform at their commemorative events.

Ria Roy

saltlake@abp.in