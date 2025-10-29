Appointment of full-term vice-chancellors in universities delayed again due to file absence

The full-term vice-chancellors of Jadavpur University and Calcutta University could not be named on Tuesday as the Raj Bhavan has yet to send the files on their appointment to the education department, an official of the department said on Tuesday evening.

The governor, the ex-officio chancellor of state-aided universities, had on Monday called the candidates picked as VCs of six state-aided universities by a Supreme Court-appointed search committee to the Raj Bhavan.

“The files were not sent to us on Tuesday. Till the files are sent, we cannot issue orders on their appointment,” said an education department official.

“The files are expected to be sent to the education department after the department opens (after Chhath holidays) on Wednesday. Those who had been called to Raj Bhavan on Monday are going to be named as VCs in accordance with the direction of the Supreme Court on October 7,” said a source at the Raj Bhavan.

The break started on October 18 with Diwali, and it was clubbed with the holidays for Chhath Puja.

An education department official said that, though the department was closed, important orders had been issued in between.

“Had the files been sent by the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, we would have issued orders on the appointment of the VCs on Tuesday itself. Things are getting delayed unnecessarily,” the official said.

The appointments will be made in CU, JU, the University of Gour Banga, Kazi Nazrul University, Sadhu Ramchand Murmu University and Biswa Bangla Biswabidyalay.

As part of the exercise, the governor met Asutosh Ghosh (for CU), Chiranjeeb Bhattacharya (for JU), Ashis Bhattacharya (University of Gour Banga), Uday Bandyopadhyay (Kazi Nazrul University), Chandradipa Ghosh (Sadhu Ramchand Murmu University), and Abu Taleb (Biswa Bangla Biswabidyalay).

“We want to complete the appointment process at the earliest in these universities. In the largest affiliating university (Calcutta University), important tasks like teachers’ appointment are pending for a few years because of the absence of a full-term VC. Hopefully, the chancellor will realise the urgency and act immediately,” the official said.

At JU, tasks like setting up CCTV cameras and hiring security guards are among the tasks that are pending, said an official of the university.

“We cannot convene a meeting of our highest decision-making body, the executive council, as long as we don’t have a full-term VC,” the official said.