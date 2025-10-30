JU and CU get full-term VCs at last; 4 more state universities get new heads

The higher education department on Wednesday appointed full-term vice-chancellors for Calcutta University and Jadavpur University.

Ashutosh Ghosh has been appointed VC of Calcutta University. He has previously served as the university's interim VC.

Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, the president of the state higher secondary council, has been appointed JU's VC.

Apart from Ghosh and Bhattacharjee, Ashis Bhattacharjee has been appointed as the VC of University of Gour Banga, Uday Bandyopadhyay as the VC of Kazi Nazrul University, Chandradipa Ghosh as the VC of Sadhu Ramchand Murmu University, and Abu Taleb as the VC of Biswa Bangla Biswabidyalay.

An order issued by the education department stated: “The Supreme Court has approved the name of Chirajib Bhattacharjee as the VC of Jadavpur University. Now therefore in terms of the orders of the Supreme Court and in exercise of the powers conferred by Jadavpur University Act (1981).... the chancellor is hereby pleased to appoint Chiranjib Bhattacharjee as the VC of Jadavpur University with effect from the date of joining for a period of four years....”