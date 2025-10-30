MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
No knowledge of crisis: IIM Calcutta responds to allegations, upholds governance standards

In response, the institute stated: 'IIM Calcutta wishes to clarify that the regular functioning of the Director follows the directives and procedures as laid down in the IIM Calcutta Regulations, which have been duly approved by the Ministry of Education'

Our Special Correspondent Published 30.10.25, 05:20 AM
IIM Calcutta

IIM Calcutta File picture

IIM Calcutta has pleaded ignorance about the administrative crisis in the B-School and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of transparency, governance, and institutional integrity in all its operations.

The Telegraph sought comments from the Board of Governors chairperson, Shrikrishna G. Kulkarni, on Tuesday regarding a news story about director Alok Rai’s dissatisfaction with delays in accommodation arrangements and his proposal to relocate the Innovation Park from the Joka campus to New Town, which has reportedly faced resistance from the Board. Comments were also sought about the continuation of the chairperson’s tenure, as the IIM Act restricts the position to a maximum of four years.

In response, the institute stated: “IIM Calcutta wishes to clarify that the regular functioning of the Director follows the directives and procedures as laid down in the IIM Calcutta Regulations, which have been duly approved by the Ministry of Education. The Institute has no specific knowledge of any such allegations and, therefore, it would be inappropriate to comment on statements or claims of a hypothetical nature. IIM Calcutta remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of transparency, governance, and institutional integrity in all its operations.”

The reply added: “IIM Calcutta would like to clarify that the proposal for constructing a new official accommodation for the Director has already been approved by the Board of Governors (BoG), and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has been entrusted with its construction. In the interim, a suitable accommodation—consistent with the arrangements provided earlier for this position—has been made available until the completion of the new facility.”

On the Innovation Park relocation, the reply stated: “With regard to the Innovation Park, it may be noted that the matter of its possible relocation has not been formally placed before the competent authorities at this stage...”

