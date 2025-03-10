MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
App cab driver death: No arrests yet

The family of Jayanta Sen, the deceased app cab driver, had alleged that the latter’s death was caused from lynching by a group of men

Our Special Correspondent Published 10.03.25, 10:27 AM
The spot where the group allegedly beat up Jayanta Sen early on Wednesday. Picture by Bishwarup Dutta 

Police probing the death of an app cab driver who was allegedly beaten up over a parking row at Bijoygarh in south Calcutta, were yet to make any arrest till Sunday evening.

The family of Jayanta Sen, the deceased app cab driver, had alleged that the latter’s death was caused from lynching by a group of men.

Police officers attached to the probe refused to comment on the progress of the
case.

Many in the neighbourhood wondered what was taking the cops so long to identify the accused and arrest them as the victim was beaten up in a residential area.

The incident was reported on Wednesday night after Sen returned home from work.

Shortly after he came back to his Bijoygarh home, he was called outside the house and confronted by a group of men who allegedly inflicted fatal wounds for hitting a two-wheeler, and making it fall on the ground while parking his car.

Sen was beaten up by the men, his family had alleged.

“They beat him up severely and left him critically injured. He was assaulted for no reason,” Sen’s family had told the police.

He was first taken to Baghajatin State General Hospital, and then shifted to KPC Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

Police have drawn up a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under section 105/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against a group of unknown persons at Jadavpur police station following a complaint lodged by Jayanta’s younger brother Prasanta.

