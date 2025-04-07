'All this happened in front of cops': BJP slams Trinamool over alleged Park Circus violence on Ram Navami

BJP strongman and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee government with allegations of 'targeted violence' on Hindu devotees involved in a Ram Navami procession near Kolkata’s Park Circus Seven Point area.

"Where was the police? Right there. Watching. Silent. Spineless. The very force handpicked by @MamataOfficial —completely paralyzed by her politics of appeasement. Not one step taken to protect innocent Hindus.", the minister posted on X.

BJP's state unit shared a video of the incident on social media alleging that stones were pelted at a private car near the main signal of the Park Circus crossing. The owner of the car claimed that they were on their way to New Town when they were suddenly attacked. "They trashed our car as we took out Hanumanji's jhanda. All this happened right in front of the police." Other cars, which were part of the Ram Navami procession, were also vandalized, the video alleged.

Kolkata Police, however, denied all claims and urged citizens to not pay heed to any rumours.

"With reference to an alleged incident at Park Circus, it is clarified that no permission was taken for any procession, nor did any such movement occur in the area. Upon receiving information about damage to a vehicle, police intervened promptly to restore order. A case is being registered to investigate the matter.", the Kolkata Police X handle said.

Mamata praise from Guv

Amid the brewing political storm over Ram Navami between the BJP and TMC, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose hailed the Mamata Banerjee government for ensuring a peaceful Ram Navami in the state.

Bose said the previous experiences of "political mudslinging and violence" appeared distant during this year's Ram Navami celebrations.

"In a first of sorts in recent memory and in several years, Ram Navami has passed off peacefully across the State of West Bengal. The concerted effort of all has paid off," a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.