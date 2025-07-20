Alipore court grants bail to IIM Calcutta student from Karnataka accused of rape

The additional chief judicial magistrate’s court in Alipore on Saturday granted bail to the IIM Calcutta student accused of rape.

The court cited the complainant’s failure to appear for a medico-legal examination, said public prosecutor Sourin Ghosal.

“Paramanand Mahaveer Toppannawar will be released against a bail bond of ₹50,000. He must meet the investigating officer every alternate day and has been advised against leaving the state,” Ghosal said.

Paramanand, 26, a second-year student from Karnataka, is likely to be released on Sunday.

The complainant had alleged she was raped at IIM-C’s Lake View Hostel after the accused spiked her drink.

When Paramanand was produced in court at 2pm Saturday, his lawyer sought immediate bail.

“We pleaded for his bail, considering that the statement of the complainant could not be recorded before a magistrate as she has not turned up to complete the medico-legal formalities... We said that the successive failures in recording the statement suggest her complaint was baseless. We said that a person cannot be put behind bars because a medico-legal test is a must for a probe into a complaint of sexual assault,” said lawyer Subrata Sardar.

Toppannawar was arrested on July 11 and sent to jail custody till July 19.

The complainant failed to appear on three dates fixed by the court to record her statement.

An officer attached to the probe told The Telegraph on Friday that they had not been able to contact the woman.

Public prosecutor Ghosal opposed bail, seeking judicial custody till August 1 for further investigation.

Kanishk Rabindran, a lawyer from Karnataka overseeing the student’s case, said they hoped IIM-C would let Toppannawar resume classes. “There is nothing against him,” he told The Telegraph .

An IIM-C official said they await the written court order. “If the court permits campus entry, he can attend classes. We are ready to give him compensatory attendance for missed days.”