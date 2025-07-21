'Molested' in car, woman files complaint against four; one promised her a 'job'

A woman has filed a complaint alleging she was molested on Saturday by

four men inside a car. One of the men had promised her a job.

The alleged incident took place early on Saturday. The woman was picked up by the men in front of a hotel in Baguiati at 1.45am. The woman filed a complaint with the Baguiati police station later on Saturday.

“One of the men had offered her job. She was waiting for the man in front of the hotel when the car came and she boarded it,” an officer of the Bidhannagar commissionerate said on Sunday.

Besides the driver, there were three others in the car, one of whom sat beside the woman, the police said.

The woman alleged that as the car moved, the men threatened her with a knife and snatched her mobile phone and gold chain.

“The victim alleged that the men then tried to disrobe her. She started shouting. The men stopped the car and allegedly threw her out of the vehicle,” said an officer.

The woman could identify three of the men in her complaint.

No arrests were made till late on Sunday, the police said.

“According to the complaint, one of the four men who had offered the woman a job was supposed to get some money from the man who had introduced him to the girl,” a police officer said.

The police will appeal to the court to record the woman’s statement before a

magistrate.

In the past month, there have been two allegations of rape in the city.

A 24-year-old law college student was allegedly gang-raped on the campus of South Calcutta Law College on June 25.

Four persons, including the prime accused, have been arrested in the case.

At the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta, a second-year student stands accused of raping a woman in the institute’s Lake View Hostel on July 10.

The student was granted bail on Saturday. The complainant’s statement could not be recorded in front of the magistrate.