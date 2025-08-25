Airport maps access from Metro to flight, transportation milestone for the city

The city will achieve a transportation milestone on Monday as two new Metro sections begin passenger operations, including the first direct rail connection to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

The expansion includes a 6.77km stretch on the Yellow Line from Noapara to Jai Hind Bimanbandar (airport station) and a 4.39km section on the Orange Line from Ruby to Beleghata. This marks the first time passengers can travel by Metro directly to Calcutta airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Airport access

Airport authorities are developing a comprehensive plan to ease the journey from Metro to flight. Currently, passengers arriving at Jai Hind station must walk through an 80-metre tunnel equipped with walkalators and escalators to reach the terminal at gate 1A, then use external elevators to reach the departure level.

“We are planning to set up airline check-in counters at the arrival level along with the security hold area for Metro passengers,” said Pravat Ranjan Beuria, the Calcutta airport director. “The check-in counters will be near gates 1A and 1B.”

The proposed system would allow Metro passengers to:

Enter the terminal through a gate near the bus terminus

Check in registered luggage at the arrival level

Use dedicated escalators beside gates 1A and 1B to reach departures

Access a separate security hold area for flights using remote bays

“After dropping the registered baggage, passengers would have the hand luggage, and it would be easier to use the escalators,” Beuria said. The plan aims to reduce congestion while maintaining security protocols.

A proposal has been submitted to the Airports Authority of India for approval, with architects expected to visit soon to finalise the design.

Expanding network

This development creates extensive airport access across the Metro network. The Yellow Line connects with the Blue Line at Noapara, while the Blue and Green Lines meet at Esplanade. From Monday, residents across Calcutta’s northern and southern areas, as well as Howrah, can travel to the airport entirely by Metro.

However, Metro officials expect initially modest airport ridership.

“We don’t expect people with big luggage to take

the Metro to the airport. They will have to switch lines, which is not easy with large baggage,” said one official. “These passengers are expected to continue driving to the

airport.”

Growth potential

The Orange Line currently runs from Kavi Subhash (New Garia) to Ruby, with Monday’s extension reaching Beleghata. The line ultimately aims to connect New Garia with the airport via Salt Lake and New Town.

“Jai Hind will truly take off in three to four years. By then, the Orange Line and Yellow Line will have met at the station,” said a Metro official. This connection would provide more direct routing and likely boost passenger numbers significantly.

For now, Jai Hind station will operate with minimal staffing —about six people

per eight-hour shift. Metro officials plan to allow passengers with standard airport luggage across all corridors.

The new connectivity is expected to create immediate crowding at Dum Dum Cantonment (adjacent to the railway station on the Sealdah-Bongaon line) and Jessore Road from the first day of operations.