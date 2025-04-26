MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Aid for kin of three slain

The victims from Bengal were Sameer Guha of Behala, Bitan Adhikary of Baishnabghata Lane and Manish Ranjan Mishra of Purulia

Jhinuk Mazumdar Published 26.04.25, 04:56 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

The Bhawanipur Gujarati Education Society has decided to give 10 lakh to each of the three families in Bengal who lost a member in the Pahalgam attack. The amount is for their children’s education, said Miraj D. Shah, vice-president, The Bhawanipur Gujarati Education Society.

“We offer strength to the children of affected families and the promise of an educated tomorrow. At this time of crisis, we need to promote national integration... The families might not need any financial aid, the amount is not a compensation, but a gesture of support from one family to another,” said Shah.

The society runs a school, a college and will now start a university.

