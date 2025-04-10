Acting principal of La Martiniere for Boys, John Stephen, resigns on Tuesday

The acting principal of La Martiniere for Boys, John Stephen, resigned on Tuesday.

Sydney Francis Menezes has taken over from Stephen.

The 189-year-old institution has been without a principal since July 2021.

“The boys’ school principal submitted his resignation on Tuesday, and the school’s board of governors accepted it. Sydney Francis Menezes was appointed acting principal on Wednesday. He will continue as acting principal till we get a new principal,” said Supriyo Dhar, secretary, La Martiniere schools.

A math teacher, Menezes, has been with LMB for the past 27 years.

Stephen took over as acting principal in July 2021 after then principal John Rafi resigned during the pandemic.

Stephen, a chemistry teacher, joined as vice-principal of LMB in December 2015. He came from St Paul’s School, Darjeeling.

The change comes into effect immediately. Stephen submitted his resignation to Reverend Paritosh Canning, bishop of the Calcutta diocese of the Church of North India and the school’s chairman.

The change of guard at the prestigious institution happened two days into the new academic session.