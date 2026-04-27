Accidents across Calcutta claim three lives

Three women died in two separate road accidents across the city on Saturday night and early on Sunday morning.

Around 3 am on Sunday, a motorcycle collided with a scooter on Red Road.

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Police said scooterist Mohammad Azharuddin, a resident of Kidderpore, was travelling with two women as pillion riders — his wife Rainya Singh, 24, and neighbour Vidhya Gurung, 19.

The other two-wheeler was being driven by Vishal Majhi of Kailash Ghosh Road.

He was travelling with a pillion rider named Saikat Sikdar.

“When the two-wheelers collided, all the occupants were flung off the motorbike and scooter and landed on the road. None of them was wearing helmets,” said an officer of the traffic department.

All were taken to SSKM Hospital where Rainya and Vidhya succumbed to their injuries.

The three men have been admitted to the hospital.

The other fatal accident was reported on Tara Chand Dutta Road in Jorasanko around 10pm on Saturday.

Sana Parveen, 28, of Nil Madhab Sen Lane, was riding pillion on a scooter when the two-wheeler was hit by a truck.

Sana was taken to Medical College Kolkata, where she was declared dead.

“She was also not wearing a helmet and had received fatal injuries,” said an officer of the fatal squad of the traffic department.

The police have seized the truck and arrested the driver.

Senior police officers said it was always advisable to wear a helmet while riding a two-wheeler.