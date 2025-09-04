MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
AC EMU locals to debut on Sealdah–Bongaon, Krishnagar and Hasnabad routes

Six AC EMU trains will run on weekdays, covering Sealdah–Bongaon, Krishnagar and Hasnabad

Our Special Correspondent Published 04.09.25, 09:42 AM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

New air-conditioned EMU locals will be introduced in the Sealdah–Bongaon-Ranaghat route, Sealdah–Krishnagar section and the Barasat–Hasnabad section with effect from Friday.

The trains will run on all weekdays except Sunday.

The additional trains are meant to ease the increased rush because of the commissioning of the new Metro links.

The Ranaghat–Bangaon–Sealdah local will leave Ranaghat at 7.11am every day to reach Sealdah at 9.37am.

The Sealdah–Bangaon–Ranaghat local will leave Sealdah at 6.14pm every day to reach Ranaghat at 8.41pm.

The Sealdah–Krishnanagar local will leave Sealdah at 9.48am to reach Krishnanagar at 12.07pm.

The Krishnanagar–Sealdah local will leave Krishnagar at 1.30pm to reach Sealdah at 3.40pm.

The Barasat–Hasnabad local will leave Barasat at 12.15pm to reach Hasnabad at 1.38pm.

The Hasnabad–Barasat local will leave Hasnabad at 2.33pm to reach Barasat at 3.57pm.

