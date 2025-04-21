A feast of love, peace and hope: Easter processions held in city

The presence of Christians in the city is significant and this must be carried forward, said the archbishop of Calcutta, Thomas D’Souza, at the end of the Easter rally on Sunday.

“Calcutta is a big city, and the presence of Christians has made a big difference here. We may not realise because the population is so great, ours seems to be a small drop in the ocean, but we are quite significant in the city. And this significance of our presence must be carried forward because of the risen Lord with us. Through our educational institutions, through our churches, through so many works of charity that are going on, in the service of our brothers and sisters, all must come to know us as disciples of the risen Lord today,” said the archbishop.

Processions from different venues, including one from Bishop’s College in Beckbagan, reached St James’ School ground on AJC Bose Road around 5pm on Sunday.

The gathering included priests, sisters, pastors, principals, teachers and people from all walks of life.

“Individuals, families, our communities and our churches, we are called to be men and women of prayer, holiness, and integrity. The values in the world outside disturb us. But we must make a difference because Jesus walks with us,” said the archbishop.

The archbishop said that the processions were “peaceful and prayerful”, and is an inspiration for others to see “Christians walking as praying men and women and this must continue”.

“We believe in Jesus, who is our hope and who gives us the strength and energy to live for him and our brothers and sisters, bringing about in our society an atmosphere of friendliness, love, peace and joy,” he said.

Reverend Abir Adhikary, honorary secretary, Calcutta diocese of the Church of North India, and senior pastor Patrick Joseph of the Assembly of God Church addressed the gathering on Sunday.

“May this Easter inspire hope, unity, and new beginnings for all. Let’s carry that spirit forward in our daily lives,” said Father Dominic Gomes, vicar-general of the archdiocese of Calcutta.