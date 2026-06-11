A doctor’s pill for health care: New minister pledges RG Kar probe

Ensuring justice for the doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and addressing what he described as the deep-rooted ailments afflicting Bengal’s public healthcare system, are among the priorities of the state’s new health minister, Sharadwat Mukherjee.

Mukherjee was one of the leading faces of the doctors’ movement that erupted after the RG Kar incident in 2024.

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Recalling those days, he said he was often escorted out of Swasthya Bhavan, the state health department headquarters, during the protests.

An oncologist and the BJP’s MLA from Bidhannagar, Mukherjee, said he still felt he was in the Opposition.

“I still feel like I’m in the Opposition, always complaining. The other day, I went to Swashtya Bhavan and asked why the lift was not functioning,” he said after taking charge on Wednesday.

But now, being in the government, he has set his priorities.

RG Kar

Mukherjee said there would be a fresh investigation into who had destroyed evidence, under whose instructions, and why.

After the rape and murder of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee at RG Kar on August 9, 2024, there were allegations of destroying or covering up crucial evidence against the hospital authorities, police, health department and the state government.

“We will never forget Abhaya (the name by which the slain doctor is identified). Evidence was destroyed. We need to find out who did it, under whose instruction, why and how? Whether the instructions came from Kalighat or Lalbazar? Or it was from the office of the deputy commissioner of police, central division, or DC, north? Whether it was the health department or under Sandip Ghosh’s instructions (the then principal of RG Kar hospital). There are many questions,” said Mukherjee.

“After the pieces of evidence were destroyed, I don’t know how much justice Abhaya can expect. Let the CID reopen the case, and then we will see what happens,” he said.

Rotten system

“First, I need to understand why the healthcare system has reached such a rotten state. What are the gaps? Once the reasons are identified, those can be fixed,” said Mukherjee.

Mukherjee is the first doctor to hold the post of health minister since the CPM’s Surjya Kanta Mishra.

The oncologist does not believe it is essential for a doctor to hold the health chair.

“In that case, actors should become ministers for information and culture. The ministry looks after the administration. We have to be practical. It is important to know what the people want and what we will give. So, for this, it is necessary to have some technical knowledge, but that is not mandatory,” Mukherjee said.