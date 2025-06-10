78-year-old found dead at four-storey Netaji Nagar home

The decomposed body of a septuagenarian was found at his four-storey Netaji Nagar home on Monday.

The man was identified as Ashutosh Das, 78. He lived alone in the house on Raja SC Mullick Road, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Das’s wife died a few years ago. The couple have a son and a daughter, both settled away from Calcutta, the police said.

Based on accounts shared by neighbours, police sources said Das did not have any domestic help or attendant. “He did all the chores by himself and did not interact much with anyone,” said one of them.

An officer of Netaji Nagar police station said: “We received a phone call around 8.55am. The caller said a foul smell was coming from the building.”

A police team reached the house and found the main entrance locked. When no one responded to calls, the gate was broken, the officer said. The cops came across another wooden door that, too, was locked from inside. It was forced open as well.

The team then found “an aged male person lying on his back on the floor beside the staircase”. “His body was in a decomposed state,” the police said.

A relative came to the house and identified Das. He was declared dead at Baghajatin State General Hospital.

“The body does not seem to have any injury marks. Post-mortem will reveal the circumstances of the death,” said the officer.

“Das had been living in the house for the past 10 years. He traded in garments. His wife expired few years ago. His son lives in Delhi and daughter in Australia. Both are married. His son has been informed.”