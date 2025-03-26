72-year-old woman found dead in Kolkata, police suspect foul play

Police discovered the charred remains of a 72-year-old woman at her Vidyasagar Colony residence Wednesday morning. Police have started a case of unnatural death and are searching for the victim’s son, who is allegedly absconding.

Calls from the neighbours alerted the cops about a fire in a house in Vidyasagar Colony area under Patuli police station. On breaking open the door, the cops found the woman’s partially burnt body lying on a bed with a burnt pillow on her face.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police suspect someone killed the woman and then set her on fire, though they have not yet ascertained the cause of death. A post mortem of the victim is being carried out, after which the cops will draw a suo motu. Investigators found an almirah open in one room, though they couldn’t confirm if anything was missing.

The victim Malavika Maitra and her 32-year-old son had rented the premises since 2022. Police sources said the victim’s son works in a private bank.

Police arrived at Vidyasagar Colony, Patuli after reports of a fire. On arriving at the scene, the cops found the door closed from the outside. When they entered, they found the dead body of 72-year-old Malavika Maitra at the residence that she and her son were living on rent since 2022.

“The neighbours told us the son locked the room from outside when he left for work and the victim remained inside the room till the son returned,” said a police officer. “None of the neighbours could recall seeing the son leave the premises today. We are looking for him.”

The cops tried to contact the son but could not establish contact. They are trying to locate the bank where he worked to question him and his colleagues.