64-year-old man ‘assaulted’ for protest against felling of trees at Kasba park

A 64-year-old man was allegedly assaulted after he protested felling of trees at a park in Kasba on Wednesday morning, police said.

The complainant has alleged that it was an attempt by local Trinamool Congress activists to occupy the park and a bustee committee office near it, the police said.

The local Trinamool Congress councillor (Ward 91), Baishanor Chatterjee, denied the allegations and

said a portion of the park was being cleared for the construction of an underground

reservoir.

The incident was reported from Jagannath Ghosh Road, close to Ballygunge Station Road.

Rajendra Prasad was allegedly beaten up with tree branches after he protested against the feeling of the trees, the police said.

Prasad later went to Kasba police station and lodged a complaint. He also alleged that Trinamool activists were felling the trees to forcibly occupy the park and a bustee committee office near it.

Councillor Chatterjee said Prasad was a CPM activist and was “jealous” of the development work taking place in the area.

“The project to build the reservoir has been approved by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. He (Prasad) is a notorious criminal and backed by the CPM. The party (CPM) is jealous of the development work in the area,” Chatterjee told Metro.