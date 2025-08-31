33-year-old Vidyasagar Setu shut from 5am to 9pm today for repairing work purposes

Vidyasagar Setu will remain shut to traffic from 5am till 9pm on Sunday to facilitate the 33-year-old bridge’s repair.

During the replacement of stay and down cables and bearings of the Second Hooghly Bridge, the movement of all types of vehicles shall be restricted to ply between 5am and 9pm on 31/08/2025 along Vidyasagar Setu and its ramps,” a Kolkata Police

notification, issued by police commissioner Manoj Verma, said.

Senior officers said necessary diversion plans had been worked out in collaboration with Howrah City Police, and all concerned traffic guards have been informed to put up banners to notify motorists about the closure timings of the second Hooghly bridge.