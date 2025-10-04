32-year-old man found dead at home, kin suspect wife and friend behind the crime

A 32-year-old man was found dead at his Puddapukur home in Ballygunge on Thursday night (Dashami).

The family of Viki Mullick, a resident of 44/D Puddapukur Road, lodged a murder complaint at Ballygunge police station, alleging that his wife and her friend had killed him.

Police, however, said they were waiting for the post-mortem report before concluding the cause of the death. No suicide note was found in the house, the police added.

Mullick was found hanging from the ceiling fan on the ground floor of a two-storeyed building with a towel.

“His wife and another neighbour apparently brought him down, they told us. Neighbours came to know about the incident after they heard the screams of the wife. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead,” said an officer of Ballygunge police station.

The police said they came to know about the incident from SSKM Hospital,

where Mullick was declared dead.

“The main allegation is against the wife and her friend, who lives in the neighbourhood. The family of the deceased and many of the neighbours have alleged that the wife has an extramarital affair and hence, killed her husband,” said the officer.

The police said they received a complaint from the man’s family, but a formal case was yet to be drawn till Friday evening.

The wife and her friend were removed from the area to prevent any harm to them by the neighbours who were blaming them for the death.

The police said they were being questioned. No one was arrested till Friday evening.