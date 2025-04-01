30-year-old man arrested for 'app friend' murder

A 30-year-old man who works as a waiter for various catering services has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 22-year-old man whose body was found in the empty flat of his employer at Charu Market last week.

Police said Saddam Alam, a resident of Mullickpur in South 24-Parganas’ Baruipur, was arrested from his home.

Investigators said he had met the victim, Abinash Bauri, through a dating app.

“According to his statement, the victim contacted him through the app and called him to this flat. However, a dispute led to violence. He has claimed that the victim was the first to attack

him,” said an officer of the detective department of Kolkata Police.

Last Saturday, Bauri, who is from Barakar, Asansol, an employee of Kushal Chabra of 16 Deshapran Shashmal Road in Charu Market, was found dead in a room of the apartment.

Chanda, who has a store selling wallpaper at Lenin Sarani, was not home.

The police said Alam has confessed to his crime and said he used a kitchen knife to commit the murder.

“The accused works as a waiter in various catering services and has also worked in a reputable eatery on Park Street,” said a senior police officer.

He has been charged with murder and will be produced before the court on Tuesday.