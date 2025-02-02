24-year-old woman murdered along EM Bypass was stabbed five times, say police

The 24-year-old woman who was murdered along EM Bypass on Thursday night suffered five stab injuries, a preliminary post-mortem report has revealed, police said.

“The post-mortem was carried out on Saturday. A preliminary report revealed that the death of the woman was because of ante-mortem injuries. There were five incision wounds on the victim’s body,” said a senior police officer.

The woman was having tea with her friend Mohammad Faruque Ansari around 8.50pm on Thursday at a stall in a busy food hub along EM Bypass when she was attacked.

Onlookers, in whose presence the attack took place, took the woman to NRS Medical College and Hospital where she died from her injuries on Friday morning.

The police have arrested three people for their alleged involvement, including the 16-year-old son of the woman’s friend Faruque Ansari, his wife and his nephew Wasim Akram, 22.

Till late Saturday, Ansari, who runs a car rental business, was untraced.

The police said he fled the murder spot seeing his family arrive in a Mahindra Thar, leaving the woman behind.

Some of those who witnessed the attack told the police that the 16-year-old boy stabbed the woman several times.

“When the woman tried running away, the boy’s cousin, Akram, held her tightly so the boy could continue with the assault. The boy’s mother, Shahzadi Faroque, joined the attack,” the officer said.

The police have recovered the knife that was used to attack the woman.