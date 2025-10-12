MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 12 October 2025

20-year-old man arrested for rape of woman with disability in Calcutta’s port area

Mohammad Yeasin, a resident of Bagdi Para Road in Nadial’s Ayub Nagar, was arrested around 6.30am on Saturday. Police said the crime occurred around midnight

Kinsuk Basu Published 12.10.25, 07:00 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a woman with a disability in Nadial, in Calcutta’s port area, in the early hours of Saturday.

Mohammad Yeasin, a resident of Bagdi Para Road in Nadial’s Ayub Nagar, was arrested around 6.30am on Saturday. Police said the crime occurred around midnight.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman lodged a written complaint with Nadial police station and named the accused, the police added.

“After receiving the complaint, a case was drawn up under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Shashtra. A search for the accused was launched. Early on Saturday morning, he was spotted on Bagdi Para Road and arrested,” a senior officer of Kolkata Police’s Port division said.

“We will now record the woman’s statement with permission from the court,” the officer added.

RELATED TOPICS

Rape Women Safety Calcutta Port Physical Disability
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

RG Kar, law college, IIM, Durgapur...: MBBS student raped, college denies security lapse

The 23-year-old survivor, who is from Jaleswar in Odisha’s Balasore district, stays at a hostel on the campus of the IQ City Medical College and Hospital in Durgapur
BJP workers led by party MLA stage a sit-in demonstration outside the New Township police station to  protest against the alleged rape of a medical college student in Durgapur on Saturday.
Quote left Quote right

Atrocities against women are major in Bengal; we won't rest till Mamata is ousted from power

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT