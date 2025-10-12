20-year-old man arrested for rape of woman with disability in Calcutta’s port area

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a woman with a disability in Nadial, in Calcutta’s port area, in the early hours of Saturday.

Mohammad Yeasin, a resident of Bagdi Para Road in Nadial’s Ayub Nagar, was arrested around 6.30am on Saturday. Police said the crime occurred around midnight.

The woman lodged a written complaint with Nadial police station and named the accused, the police added.

“After receiving the complaint, a case was drawn up under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Shashtra. A search for the accused was launched. Early on Saturday morning, he was spotted on Bagdi Para Road and arrested,” a senior officer of Kolkata Police’s Port division said.

“We will now record the woman’s statement with permission from the court,” the officer added.