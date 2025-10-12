SSC to accept online applications for Group C and D employees in schools from November 3

The School Service Commission (SSC) is set to begin accepting online applications for non-teaching positions in government-aided schools starting November 3.

The commission, which issued a notification on Thursday, stated that the month-long exercise will continue until December 3.

Metro reported on Tuesday that the process, initially scheduled to begin on September 16, was put on hold because the SSC was busy uploading model answer keys for teacher recruitment tests for secondary and higher secondary levels.

The notification uploaded on the board’s website states that the selection tests for non-teaching jobs (Group C and Group D will be held in January. The dates of the test will be notified later, said an SSC official.

The notification says: “In compliance with the order of the Supreme Court dated April 3, 2025, the commission is commencing the selection process for the posts of non-teaching staff.... Accordingly notification is being issued for conducting the first state-level selection test (SLST).

The count of vacant Group C and Group D posts are 2,989 and 5,448, respectively.

The process of uploading and assessing challenges against model answers to shortlist candidates for teaching appointments is over. The acceptance of online applications for non-teaching staff positions has begun, said SSC chairperson Siddhartha

Majumdar.

On April 3, the Supreme Court terminated the jobs of 17,206 teachers and 8,547 non-teaching staff because they had been recruited through a process that was “vitiated”.

Selection tests were conducted on September 7 and 14 for teaching posts. However, the apex court did not set a deadline for the appointment of non-teaching staff.

Amit Mandal, a sacked non-teaching staff member, said they were eagerly looking forward to the start of the online submission of applications because they were struggling to make a living.