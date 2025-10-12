Council push for Class X and XII internships for learning real-life experiences

Students in Classes X and XII should be encouraged to take internships and relate classroom learning to real-life experience, the chief executive and secretary of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) told school principals on Saturday.

The internship need not be at a large company — it could even be at a neighbourhood bookstore, offering hands‑on exposure, he said. At Delhi Public School Newtown, Joseph Emmanuel addressed about 170 school heads, outlining the council’s initiatives, exchanging ideas, and addressing concerns.

Learning bridges

Internships in Class X and XII, Emmanuel said, can help connect academic knowledge to real-world situations. A student could work at any organisation, big or small, or even a bookstore, to gain practical insight into operations like stock or cash management.

He also mentioned plans for a comprehensive internship policy that sets working hours without burdening students. The rollout will take a few years. Some schools already engage students in internship-like programmes during after-school hours or weekends.

“We send psychology students to hospitals to observe psychologists or psychiatrists. Such exposure helps them decide on their career path,” said Rupkatha Sarkar, principal of La Martiniere for Girls.

Internal assessments

In the future, internal assessments across subjects will link to student-generated evidence and project work. This will deepen knowledge and experience, Emmanuel said. “Students will have to produce something substantive and showcase it through evidence-based projects,” he told Metro.

He gave an example of an economics student studying demand and supply in local markets to see how price changes with production or supply in actual settings.

Competency focus

CISCE is gradually shifting to competency-based education, prioritising conceptual understanding, higher-order thinking, real-world relevance, critical reasoning, and inference.

Competency‑based questions were introduced in 2023. “By the 2026 board exams, 40% of questions in Classes X and XII will be competency‑based, rising to 50% in 2027,” said Emmanuel.

Teachers will need to tie classroom content to real-world contexts. “We teach commerce, yet many students don’t know how to do basic bank transactions or step into a bank. They need direct experience,” he told Metro.

Principals noted positive feedback. “Students are now thinking, not just accepting what’s in the book. This approach connects them to their surroundings and sparks curiosity,” said Sonali Sen, principal of DPS Newtown.

Specialised curriculum

The council is planning to introduce a specialised curriculum and examination framework for students devoted to sports, the arts, or other intensive extracurricular pursuits.

To address the unique challenges faced by students actively involved in sports, visual and performing arts, and other demanding activities, a customised curriculum and assessment system is essential, Emmanuel said.

“The approach would include adaptable learning modules, extended timelines, and alternative modes of assessment that acknowledge and reward the skills and achievements these students acquire outside the traditional classroom,” he added.