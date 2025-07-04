Kolkata Police take four accused to gang-rape spot early morning, reconstruct crime scene

Kolkata Police on Friday morning took the four men arrested over the gang-rape of a student to South Calcutta Law College and reconstructed the crime scene.

The four arrested in the case that has rocked Bengal are Monojit Mishra, the prime accused, who is an ex-student and an employee of the college, his alleged accomplices and current students Pramit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed, and a security guard, Pinaki Banerjee.

The four were taken to the college around 4.30am and the entire process was completed in four hours.

"The reconstruction of the crime scene is a vital part of the investigation,” PTI quoted a police officer as saying. "Our findings will now be cross-checked with the allegation of the woman and verified with other evidence.”

Mishra, assisted by two college seniors of the 24-year-old student, allegedly assaulted the girl on the evening of June 25. The survivor, in her complaint to the police, had recalled in detail her ordeal that went on for over three hours at multiple locations inside the campus, including the guard's room.

The medical examination as well as circumstantial evidence have corroborated the first-year student's allegation of being gang-raped, police sources said. The investigation is currently being carried out by the Detective Department of the Kolkata Police.

The security guard, Banerjee, is scheduled to be produced in court later in the day as his police remand was until June 4. He is accused of failing to carry out his responsibilities.

The Telegraph has been reporting in detail how Mishra had a chokehold of terror on the campus of the law college.