Kolkata Police register FIR against TMC’s Ratna Chattopadhyay over alleged vandalism in Kolkata’s Parnasree

An FIR has been registered against Trinamool Congress candidate for Behala Paschim, Ratna Chattopadhyay, over alleged vandalism in south Kolkata’s Parnasree area, with police launching a probe and the Election Commission seeking a report.

The case was lodged on April 5 following complaints of disturbances during election campaigning in the locality.

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According to police sources, the complaint pertains to alleged acts of vandalism in the Parnasree area.

"TMC candidate Ratna Chattopadhyay was found indulging in vandalism at Parnshree on Sunday. An FIR was lodged on April 5 itself. An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the sequence of events and the role of those named in the FIR," a police officer said.

On Sunday, BJP candidate in the Behala Paschim Assembly constituency, Indranil Khan, lodged a complaint at Parnasree Police Station alleging that TMC workers vandalised the party’s election office.

An Election Commission of India official said the poll panel has sought a report from district authorities.

"We have asked for a detailed report. Any violation of the Model Code of Conduct will invite appropriate action as per law," the official said.

There was no immediate reaction from Chattopadhyay or the TMC on the allegations.

Polling in the Behala Paschim assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district is scheduled for April 29.