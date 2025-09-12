Kolkata Police fish for clues about student’s death in Jadavpur University pond

The death of Anamika Mondal, whose body was found floating in a pond near gate 4 on Thursday, is not the first instance of such an incident on the Jadavpur University campus .

More than two years ago a former student of the varsity’s architecture department, Muhammad Asif Mandal, was found dead on a Holi afternoon when the campus was shut for the festivities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barely a week before Asif’s death, a 22-year-old student of Vivekananda College in Thakurpukur drowned at Jadavpur University while trying to fetch a football that had fallen into the pond.

The Thakurpukur student was on the campus to play football with his friends, some of them students of JU.

All the three incidents highlight the lax security inside a campus, which often hits the headlines for reasons other than education.

Jadavpur police station sources said the post-mortem examination of Anamika, who was a third-year English department student, would be held on Friday. A team of forensic experts are on the campus looking for clues to the student’s death.

Anamika, a resident of Nimta in North 24-Parganas, was on campus till late Thursday evening to attend a baul programme being held at a parking lot near gate number 4, close to which is the pond.

What the cops have learnt so far is around 9.55pm, Anamika had left the venue and was heading towards the women’s washroom but instead she went towards the pond.

It is still not clear whether she had any companions or was going alone towards the pond and why. The group that found her floating in the pond and took her out are being interrogated.

The spot where she is suspected to have fallen from is outside the range of the close circuit television camera. For the musical event, lights around the area were kept off.

Police suspect even if the student had raised an alarm after falling into the pond in the din from the loudspeakers her voice could not have reached far. So far, they have not been able to find any witness who saw the girl falling.

The cops have recovered bottles of alcohol from the space adjacent to the pond. It is suspected some of the students were drinking but whether the victim too was in that group is not yet known.

“The post-mortem will reveal the contents in her stomach. If she had taken alcohol we will get to know,” said a police officer.

JU pro-VC Amitava Dutta told the media on Friday morning that the drama club had been given permission to host the event.

“I am not aware how long the event went on or whether the programme was on when the incident happened. Last night, as soon as we were informed we went to the hospital,” he said.