Kerala building collapse kills Malda trio working at a construction site in Thrissur

Three youths from Malda who were working at a construction site in Thrissur district of Kerala died on Friday morning when a dilapidated building collapsed near their accommodation.

Some others have sustained injuries in the incident, sources said.

The trio, administrative sources said, were from Kaliachak 3 block in Malda

district.

Nitin Singhania, the district magistrate of Malda, said the deceased were Rabiul Islam alias Rubel, 21, Rabiul Islam alias Ruhul, 18, and Abdul Alim Sheikh, 33. While the first two are from Johar-Hazipara in the Pardeonapur-Sovapur panchayat, the third is from Godhantola in Kumbhira panchayat.

“We received information about their deaths. Local block officials have been asked to meet their families and extend all necessary help,” he said.

The family members said they learnt about the death of the migrant workers over the phone from other labourers who were at the spot, which is under the jurisdiction of Kodakara police station in

Thrissur district.

“Sixteen migrant workers were sleeping in a place near the construction site. Around 5am today, an old building collapsed at the site and some of them were injured. Others rushed them to the Thrissur Medical College & Hospital, where three succumbed to their injuries,” said Abdul Matin, a member of the Pardeonapur-Sovapur panchayat.

Later in the day, Sukanta Sikdar, the Kaliachak 3 block development officer, went to the villages and met the families. Sikdar said the administration was in touch with their counterparts in Thrissur district so that the bodies could be brought to Malda.

Among the trio, only one was registered with the state’s “Karmasathi” portal, said

a source.