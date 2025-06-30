Kasba schism angers Mamata Banerjee: TMC reins in Mahua Moitra, Kalyan Banerjee after spat

Mamata Banerjee, scrambling to douse the Kasba gang-rape flames from behind the scenes, has been left “very displeased” by the public fight on the issue between party MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Mahua Moitra and the insensitive comments from MLA Madan Mitra.

“Just when she (Mamata) is trying to mitigate the political fallout from the Kasba case, what need was there for senior lawmakers to behave with such immaturity?” a party senior said.

“She (Mamata) is very displeased. More so as this is their second such offence in less than three months. They have been told sternly to stand down and stop handing political opportunities on a platter to our rivals,” he added, referring to Mahua and Kalyan.

“Madan and other loose cannons are also being warned against causing the Kasba crisis to deepen by making contentious remarks — that, too, with little more than a month left before the first anniversary of the RG Kar rape and murder.”

The South Calcutta Law College on Sunday. Picture by Bishwarup Dutta

Krishnanagar MP Mahua had on Saturday criticised comments made by Serampore MP Kalyan and Kamarhati MLA Madan on the alleged gang rape of a law student, where the prime accused — a former student — has been linked to Trinamool.

Kalyan had asked that if students raped fellow students, how could anybody ensure security? Madan had said the incident contained a message for women, underscoring that if the woman student had not gone to meet the accused, the crime would not have taken place.

Madan has been show-caused by the party.

In a post on X, Mahua wrote: “Misogyny in India cuts across party lines. What differentiates @AITCofficial is that we condemn these disgusting comments no matter who makes them.”

The 50-year-old, two-term MP had tagged a statement by Trinamool distancing itself from the remarks by Kalyan and Madan, asserting zero tolerance for crimes against women.

Kalyan, whose relations with Mahua have long been marked by mutual animosity, hit back on Sunday, targeting choices she had made in her personal life.

“She started targeting me right after returning home after a month and a half of international honeymoon? I respect all women, but I despise Mahua Moitra…,” the 68-year-old, four-term MP said.

“She is saying I am anti-women! What is she? She broke up a family… caused immense grief to a woman after ruining her married life of four decades and the family… married a 65-year-old fellow. And she is saying I am anti-women! The women of this country will decide what she is,” he added, alluding to Mahua’s recent marriage to former BJD parliamentarian Pinaki Misra.

Kalyan went on to make several allegations about Moitra’s personal probity, her intra-party conduct and her behaviour with women politicians, especially those junior to her in rank.

“She is the most anti-women of all! She only knows how to secure her own future and make money…,” he said.

A member of the state cabinet said this was not the first time Mahua had pickedan “unnecessary” fight within the party and publicly humiliated colleagues, often over things “ratherinconsequential”.

“This is turning into yet another schoolyard brawl, which 30B (Harish Chatterjee Street, Mamata’s residence) does not find amusing at all,” he said.

Earlier, Kalyan had issued a counter on X to the Trinamool statement disassociating the party from his and Madan’s comments.

“I completely disagree…. Are they indirectly supporting the leaders who are shielding these criminals? Mere academic statements won’t bring any real change unless immediate action is taken against those leaders directly responsible,” Kalyan had posted.

“What’s even more unfortunate is that some of the leaders who emerged after 2011 are themselves under question in such crimes. I also wish to clearly distance myself from those who are encouraging or protecting these criminals.”

He had added: “To truly understand the intent behind my words and statements, a certain level of moral and intellectual alignment is required — which, unfortunately, seems to be missing.”