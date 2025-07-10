Kasba gangrape: 'Satisfied' with Kolkata Police probe, says survivor's lawyer in court

The survivor in the South Calcutta Law College gang rape case on Thursday said she is satisfied with the ongoing investigation by Kolkata Police, her lawyer was quoted as saying by LiveLaw.

During the latest hearing in the Calcutta High Court, the survivor's lawyer also acknowledged the responsiveness of the investigating officers.

According to LiveLaw, the division bench of Justices Soumen Sen and Smita Das De heard multiple PILs seeking an independent probe into the incident, as well as enhanced security measures across campuses in the state.

“Victim’s Advocate-on-Record (AOR) has said that the victim is satisfied with the progress of the investigation so far," the Court recorded in its order, according to Bar and Bench.

During the hearing of the PILs, the judges had reportedly examined the police case diary and a sealed report outlining the developments in the probe. The bench ordered that a scanned copy of the report be shared with the victim’s counsel.

The division bench took note of the submission and recorded it officially in its order. The statement comes amid heightened public scrutiny over the handling of rape cases in the state.

“A scanned copy of this report to be prepared by the department in the presence of the officer of this court shall be handed over to the AOR for the victim, in the presence of the AOR of the state,” the court said.

A caution

It cautioned the victim’s counsel that the contents of the report must not be divulged to anyone.

The police have been ordered to furnish another progress report in four weeks, reports Bar and Bench.

A first-year student was allegedly raped on June 25 in the security guard room of the South Calcutta Law College.

The survivor’s medical examination done in a state-run hospital corroborated her statements. Till now, four accused - Manojit Mishra, Promit Mukherjee, Zaid Ahmed and the college guard - have been arrested by the Kolkata Police.

It is alleged that Mishra raped the student while the other two shot videos to blackmail her.

Mishra is also stated to be associated with the Trinamool Congress's youth wing.

Bengal govt submits progress report

Bengal government on Thursday submitted a progress report before the Calcutta High Court on the investigation by the Kolkata Police into the alleged gang rape of a student in a law college here.

The state was asked to answer how a former student was permitted entry into the college premises after official hours in violation of access control protocols and how staff members were present on campus long past college hours without any official purpose or administrative supervision.

The government was also asked to state what monitoring or security measures were in place to prevent or detect unauthorised access to the college building.



