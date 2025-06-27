Kasba gang rape: NCW writes to police, demands urgent action and aid for survivor

The National Commission for Women wrote to the Kolkata Police chief on Friday, expressing concern over the gang-rape of a college student in the city and telling officials to conduct an immediate and time-bound probe into the matter.

The women's rights panel has taken suo motu cognisance of the South Kolkata incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

"NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, expressing deep concern and directing immediate, time-bound investigation under relevant provisions of BNS.

"She has also stressed the need to extend full medical, psychological, and legal assistance to the victim, along with compensation under Section 396 of BNSS," the panel said in a statement.

The college student in Kolkata was allegedly raped by her two seniors and a former student of the educational institute, police said on Friday.

The three accused were arrested on Thursday night in connection with the gang rape, an officer said.

The incident took place on June 25 evening when the woman went to the college and was taken by the three accused to a room inside the educational institute and gang-raped, the police said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.