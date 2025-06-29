Kalimpong raises fish to farm crops: Aquaculture and hydroponics fused

The Kalimpong district administration is promoting aquaponics farming as a practical solution to the region's water scarcity, keeping in mind rural livelihoods and nutritional needs.

The initiative, led by the district fisheries department, is now gaining momentum with institutional support and a broader vision for integration across homestays, schools and farmlands.

Aquaponics is a sustainable farming method that fuses aquaculture (fish farming) and hydroponics (soil-less plant cultivation) in a closed-loop system.

A closer view of the aquaponics farming bed

Sumanta Kumar Biswas, the district fisheries officer of Kalimpong, said that as there was an urgency to conserve water in Kalimpong, aquaponics was a game-changer.

“With this method, we can save up to 80 per cent of water. It is especially suitable for Kalimpong’s conditions, where water is limited but there is immense potential for cultivating local vegetables and indigenous fish such as trout in high altitudes and Mahseer in low to mid-elevation areas,” he said.

Biswas said that the integrated farming system allows farmers to grow crops like cabbage, spinach, bok choi and lettuce organically, while simultaneously rearing fish.

“Only 100 square feet is required to begin aquaponics. This makes it ideal for small landholders and even the homestay owners,” the official added.

He also stated that they have invited homestay operators to consider setting up aquaponics units.

“Tourists, especially Bengali visitors, enjoy local fish, so this is a strong income opportunity. Our department also invited the district education officer to propose the implementation of aquaponics in schools for mid-day meals,” he said.

The new concept of farming could provide both fish and organic vegetables to schoolchildren, improving their nutrition and reducing the dependency of schools on external supplies.

“There are around 1,500 registered fishery farmers in the district, and we believe over 1,000 would soon adopt aquaponics,” said Biswas.

Aquaponics, experts said, works by circulating nutrient-rich water from fish tanks to hydroponic grow beds, where plants absorb the nutrients and clean the water, which is then re-circulated.

“This closed-loop system drastically cuts down water usage and eliminates the need for synthetic fertilisers. It supports both fish and vegetable production simultaneously, offers high yield with minimal ecological footprint,” said an expert.

To build awareness and technical capacity, a district-level workshop-cum-awareness programme was organised in Kalimpong on June 21.

“The event saw wide participation from local farmers amid the presence of senior officials,” said sources.

T. Balasubramanian, the district magistrate of Kalimpong, said the initiative was more than an experiment.

“We are trying to integrate aquaponics with the Utkarsh Bangla skill training model. We also plan to link aquaponics with government loan schemes so that it becomes accessible and economically viable for every farmer,” said the district magistrate.