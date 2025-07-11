MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 11 July 2025

Judge of special Pocso court announces death sentence to three for minor's rape and murder

Sources said that the incident took place on August 10, 2020, in Rajganj area of Jalpaiguri district

Our Correspondent Published 11.07.25, 10:47 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

Three persons were awarded capital punishment on Thursday for abduction, rape and murder of a minor and dumping her body into a septic tank to destroy evidence five years ago.

Rintu Shur, the judge of the Jalpaiguri special Pocso court, announced the sentence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said that the incident took place on August 10, 2020, in Rajganj area of Jalpaiguri district.

The victim was a Class X student of a madrasa.

The day after the incident, the student's family, who did not know that the girl had been raped and murdered by then, had filed a missing complaint with Rajganj police.

Twelve days after her disappearance, during the course of the investigation, the student's body was recovered from an under-construction septic tank, located around 10km from her home.

The police investigated the incident and eventually arrested three youths, Rahman Ali, Jamirul Haque and Tamirul Haque.

Debashis Dutta, public prosecutor, said that the ages of the accused are between 19 to 21 now.

The case came to trial. Twenty-seven persons testified in the case.

“The deceased girl was a student of Class X studying at a madrasa. After abducting her, the accused repeatedly raped her in different places. Finally, she was strangled to death with a shirt worn by one of the accused. After the murder, the girl's body was taken on a bike and dumped in a septic tank,” Dutta said.

RELATED TOPICS

Capital Punishment Pocso Court North Bengal Rape And Murder Case Minor
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘One arrow, two targets’: Cong takes a dig at PM Modi after RSS chief’s retirement remarks

Jairam Ramesh calls RSS chief’s statement a reminder to both Bhagwat and Modi, as both leaders turn 75 in September 2025
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

SC backing Aadhaar and ration cards as valid proof for enumeration is a big victory

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT