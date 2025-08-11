MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Jolt kills BSF jawan fixing fence light along Bangladesh border in South Dinajpur

The deceased, Swapnanil Subhash Sonawane, 39, was an electrician with the BSF’s 57th Battalion. He was posted at Dolakuri village of the Madhabpur Border Outpost, which is in Botun panchayat area of Kumarganj block

Koushik Sen Published 11.08.25, 09:47 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was electrocuted while repairing an electrical fault along the India-Bangladesh border in South Dinajpur on Saturday night.

The deceased, Swapnanil Subhash Sonawane, 39, was an electrician with the BSF’s 57th Battalion. He was posted at Dolakuri village of the Madhabpur Border Outpost, which is in Botun panchayat area of Kumarganj block.

He was attempting to fix a power supply issue after some electric lights along the fence stopped working when the fatal accident occurred.

Sonawane was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Senior BSF officials visited the hospital on Sunday when the post-mortem was
conducted.

South Dinajpur shares a 260km-long international border with Bangladesh, including a 30km porous stretch prone to infiltration and smuggling. Electric lights had been installed along the border to aid patrolling.

A BSF source said the jawan’s family in Dhule, Maharashtra, has been informed. His body will be sent home after completing all formalities, the source added.

Police confirmed electrocution as the cause of death and said legal procedures
are underway.

