Jharkhand keen on shoring up tourists from Bengal, minister says 'we are two pages of a shared heritage'

The Jharkhand tourism department is keen on shoring up tourists from Bengal which already accounts for the bulk of visitors to the neighbouring state.

“Jharkhand and Bengal are not just neighbours, we are two pages of a shared heritage. From the travels of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu to the era of British Bengal Presidency, our traditions, flavours and values are deeply intertwined,” said Sudivya Kumar, the Jharkhand tourist minister at an event organised by the Jharkhand government and FICCI held on Saturday at a city hotel.

The minister said around 60 per cent of the tourists flocking to the state are from Bengal, which holds historical significance.

“When a tourist from Bengal visits a village in Jharkhand, locals fondly call them ‘Changer’. It’s not just a word – it reflects our deep closeness,” the minister said.

Derived from the word change which was used to signify a change in geography or location of the Bengali Bhadrolok during the Raj days and also post-Independence. Pashchim meaning west for the affluent Bengali population referred to the immediate western neighbour, the undivided Bihar and many of its towns were a favourite destination for them. Many of the families owned homes in small towns like Giridih, Madhupur, Jassidih, Mucluskiegunj, Daltongunj and elsewhere for their climatic conditions that made these popular.

These very locations also served for some of the most seminal work in Bangla literature especially from the 60s onwards.

The minister, along with tourism department officials met leading business groups from the city like Ambuja Neotia, Polo Towers, Shriram Ozone, Peerless Hotels, Hotel Sonar Bangla, Conveyor & Ropeway Services, and Sumi Yashshree Hotels & Resorts for investment in the tourism sector, infrastructure development, and partnership opportunities in Jharkhand.

“The government is aware, committed, and eager to welcome you. Our state could be your next destination,” Kumar said.