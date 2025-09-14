Jalpaiguri tea garden workers block road over bonus dispute

Workers of the Chunabhati tea estate, owned by the central government in Jalpaiguri district, organised a road blockade on Saturday, demanding the disbursal of an annual bonus of 20 per cent at one go.

Chunabhati, which is located in Banarhat block, is owned by Andrew Yule Company that functions under the Union ministry of heavy industries. Workers of the estate blocked the India-Bhutan Road for two hours. The agitated workers sat on the road from 9am and demanded a bonus of 20 per cent in a single tranche.

The workers alleged that instead of giving the 20 per cent bonus as advised by the state government, the management had said the bonus would be disbursed in two instalments — at 12 per cent before Puja and the remaining eight per cent later.

“Anger has spread as this decision has been taken without the knowledge of the workers. We must be paid the bonus at 20 per cent and the outstanding wages of six weeks must be settled quickly,” Rita Oraon, one of the workers, said.

The blockade triggered a long traffic jam on the road from Banarhat to Bhutan. A large force from the Banarhat police station reached the spot and brought the situation under control around 11am.

“We will not work if the management pays a 12 per cent bonus before Durga Puja, Dussehra, and Chhath Puja. There is doubt whether the remaining bonus will be paid before Kali Puja,” Jamal Khan, another worker, said.

The officials in the tea garden assured the workers that they could talk to the higher authorities and see if the 20 per cent bonus could be given at one go. After the assurance, the protesters lifted the blockade. But they have threatened to go on a larger movement again if they are not paid the bonus at 20 per cent before Puja.

This is the second incident of protest in a tea garden in Jalpaiguri district over the bonus issue in the past 24 hours.

On Friday, three tea gardens, all run by separate firms, were closed down in the Dooars, leaving over 2,000 workers’ futures uncertain ahead of the festive season.

The Chamurchi, Redbank and Surendranagar estates are located in Jalpaiguri

district.

The management suddenly closed the gardens down without giving prior notice. However, sources said the management of the respective plantation was worried about the government’s advisory to pay the bonus at 20 per cent.

According to local sources, the workers from the three plantations are yet to receive their wages for several days.