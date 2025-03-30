Jalpaiguri court sentences man to death for killing cousin over rejected proposal

A 25-year-old was sentenced to death by a local court in Jalpaiguri on Saturday for hacking his cousin multiple times to death.

Suresh Roy of Santinagar, a locality under Bhaktinagar police station limits in Rajganj block of the district, had murdered Shankar Das, his cousin, in March 2021.

Sources said Suresh had proposed to a girl who used to stay near Shankar’s house. The girl and her family objected to it and complained to Shankar, who in turn reprimanded Suresh and asked him to stop bothering her.

Suresh did not approach the girl further. However, as the girl got married elsewhere, Suresh got agitated and reached Shankar’s place. They had an altercation, and he suddenly attacked Shankar with a sharp weapon.

“The police found during probe that to ensure the death, the convict hacked the victim’s body at least 18 times and almost severed his vital organs,” said a source.

Suresh was arrested. In due course, the trial began at the court of the additional district and sessions judge (third court) in Jalpaiguri.

“In all, 12 witnesses deposed before the court. After the trial, the court termed the crime ‘rarest of rare’ and ordered a death sentence for the convict,” Subhankar Chandra, the government lawyer.

Shankar’s family members and representatives of a local citizens’ forum were present in court duringthe verdict.

Lawyer Bhanu Singha Sarkar, who represented the convict, said they would appeal to Calcutta High Court against the order. “There are discrepancies in eyewitness statements. We will approach Calcutta High Court,”he said.