Jadavpur University in financial turmoil as teachers sound alarm over resource crunch

The representative body of Jadavpur University teachers on Thursday urged the institute’s management to mobilise resources to address the alleged ongoing financial crisis and called upon all stakeholders to take note of the situation.

In a statement, the Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) claimed that the university spent Rs 34.97 crore from its coffers for "non-salary maintenance-related expenses" in the 2023-24 financial year.

"This deficit could not be prevented despite a 40 per cent cut in expenditures for laboratory teaching and other allied works," JUTA secretary Partha Pratim Roy said.

He added that this trend has been continuing for several years and the finance and executive committees are yet to act on it despite knowing the facts.

Apprehending that the university will have to borrow money from financial institutions if the crisis continues, he said the institute had to spend several crores of rupees from its coffers for infrastructure development in five departments of engineering faculty.

JUTA claimed that the West Bengal higher education department has not come to the aid of the university despite its reputation as a premier institution renowned nationwide for its pioneering contributions to education and advanced research.

He claimed that university had to partly foot the bill to pay salaries of its faculty and non-teaching staff in December 2024 due to delay in salary disbursement by the state government.

JUTA also demanded immediate filling up of posts of registrar, deputy registrar, finance officer and librarian of the university.

JU officiating vice-chancellor Bhaskar Gupta was unavailable for comments. A higher education department official, however, said salaries for employees had been released on time.

