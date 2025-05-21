INTTUC president posts axed in two industry zones over high-handedness complaints

The Trinamool Congress has removed the posts of the party’s trade union presidents in two industrial zones — Tamluk in East Midnapore and Durgapur in West Burdwan.

State INTTUC president Ritabrata Banerjee has been assigned to head local-level core committees to control these areas directly under the state unit’s monitoring.

A source said the decision to remove the district INTTUC presidents in these areas was a result of chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s displeasure over the local leaders’ high-handedness in dealing with multiple industries in Haldia and Durgapur. Haldia falls under the Tamluk unit.

“There were numerous complaints against the INTTUC’s Tamluk unit, then headed by Chandan Dey. Several industries, including private players in Haldia — known as the industrial hub of the state — had submitted written complaints about the high-handedness of local trade union leaders. Monday’s announcement of forming a core committee led by Ritabrata Banerjee aims to bring this key industrial zone under state-level control,” said a senior Trinamool Congress leader.

On Monday night, the TMC announced new core committees for the Tamluk and Durgapur units, removing the existing presidents Chandan Dey and Abhijit Ghatak, the brother of minister Malay Ghatak. A source said while Ghatak has been retained as president, his jurisdiction has been confined to the Asansol region, keeping Durgapur — another major industrial hub — outside his control.

A TMC source said that centralising control of trade unions in these two regions became essential for the party, especially ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, as Mamata Banerjee seeks to project Bengal as an industry-friendly state.

Mamata had earlier expressed her dissatisfaction with the situation in these industrial zones, following reports of extortion and the high-handed behaviour of party members, particularly trade union leaders. Industrialists were reportedly pressured to hire workers even when there was no demand.

“The slogan of our chief minister is to ensure an industry-friendly and worker-friendly environment in the state. The duty of trade unions is to protect the interests and security of labourers, not to interfere in recruitment. Anyone who interferes in the recruitment processes of industrial units will have no place in our trade union,” said Ritabrata Banerjee.

“The party has entrusted me with this responsibility, and I will do my best to ensure round-the-clock monitoring of these two industrial zones. I plan to visit both units three times a month,” Banerjee added.