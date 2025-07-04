Infrastructure upgrade for Siliguri's tribal hubs

The Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad (SMP) will carry out infrastructure work in the tribal areas of Siliguri subdivision with a fund of ₹3.78 crore that it received from the state tribal welfare department.

It will primarily focus on the construction of roads, culverts, and drainage systems in tribal villages under the SMP’s jurisdiction in all four blocks of Phasidewa, Kharibari, Naxalbari and Matigara.

Arun Ghosh, the sabhadhipati of the SMP, said they had already begun preparatory discussions for the projects.

“We will soon begin the tender process to execute the projects. The plan includes 10 projects in Phansidewa, three each in Kharibari and Naxalbari, and two in Matigara. The total cost of these works stands at Rs 3,78,57,004. These projects will include the construction of rural roads to improve connectivity, culverts for safer and more efficient transportation during monsoons, and proper drainage systems to resolve waterlogging and sanitation issues in the identified villages,” he said.

According to him, work will begin immediately after the monsoon season ends, and all necessary administrative steps towards have been initiated.

“Discussions are underway with relevant government departments and officials to ensure smooth and timely implementation. As soon as the weather allows, construction will begin at the sites,” he added.

Sources said this latest allotment comes just a month after the SMP received an earlier sanction of around ₹3.5 crore from the same department.

“That previous grant was also aimed at upgrading infrastructure in tribal-dominated backward villages. Several road and drainage works are in progress across multiple blocks,” said a source.

The SMP is also addressing growing concerns around public safety. Ghosh said they would install around 100 CCTV cameras in 30 sensitive areas of the Kharibari block. “These include religious sites like temples, where intelligence reports have suggested possible attempts to trigger unrest. The cameras will come with night vision and audio recording. Police will monitor the footage. The SMP is funding the entire project from its resources,” said Ghosh.

The rural body intends to expand digital surveillance to other blocks like Matigara, Naxalbari and Phansidewa in phases.

“We are also working to strengthen rural healthcare. The SMP has received approval from the state health department to open homoeopathic clinics in 15 out of 22 panchayats under its jurisdiction. The first clinic will open in Hatighisa where we have already appointed the doctor,” the sabhadhipati added.

Ghosh said these clinics would operate from panchayat offices and provide basic treatment free of cost.

“Some of the locations where clinics will come up are Bidhannagar, Champasari, Kharibari, Upper Bagdogra, Matigara-I and Atharokhai. We are waiting for the final clearance,” he said.