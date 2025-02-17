Industrial parks at Ethelbari and Jaigaon in Alipurduar district get road funds 

Road construction funds for two industrial parks at Ethelbari and Jaigaon in Alipurduar district have been released following the intervention of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Sources said a sum of ₹15 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of approach roads to these two parks.

“During an administrative meeting in Alipurduar last month, the chief minister was unhappy that there was no proper connectivity to these industrial parks so far,” said a source in the administration, admitting that the existing roads were both narrow and short, making commutes to these industrial hubs difficult.

The Ethelbari industrial park is spread over an area of 42 acres and consists of 59 stalls.

The Jaigaon industrial park, which is situated near the India-Bhutan border, is spread over 17.68 acres with 12 stalls.

The approach road at Ethelbari is 908 metres long while the one in Jaigaon is only 615 metres.

R. Vimala, the Alipurduar district magistrate, said: “We have received funds to construct the approach road for the two industrial parks at Ethelbari and Jaigaon. We are trying to start the work soon.”

Traders maintained that the lack of proper road connectivity to these industrial hubs had hampered their functioning to a great extent.

M.L. Rajoria, the secretary of the Ethelbari industries association, said: “Most of the concrete-based industries of the district are in Ethelbari. Even though we have been allotted plots, the lack of a proper approach road was a deterrent for the full operation of the park.”

Administrative sources said that some encroachment had come up along the existing approach roads in both the places. “We will have to clear the encroachments before commencing road construction work,” said a source.