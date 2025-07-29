Indian Army tests battle readiness of tools; Divya Drishti conducted in Sikkim

The Indian Army has conducted an exercise in the high-altitude areas of Sikkim to test new technologies that are designed to improve battlefield awareness, real-time surveillance and quick decision-making.

Named exercise Divya Drishti, troops from the Trishakti Corps, which is headquartered in Sukna on the outskirts of Siliguri, used a mix of ground-based systems and aerial platforms, including UAVs and drones, to create realistic battle scenes earlier this month.

“A key highlight was the use of AI-enabled sensors linked with advanced communication systems. This setup ensures smooth and secure data flow among command centres, improves situational awareness and enables faster and better decisions by creating a strong sensor-to-shooter link,” said a source.

Lt Gen. Rakesh Kapoor, the deputy chief of the army staff, reviewed the exercise and its outcomes, the source added.

“The exercise was taken up to check out the army’s preparedness in using AI and some other modern technologies in a realistic battle situation,” said the source.

The army had conducted similar exercises this year in north Bengal, a geographically strategic area for India as it has the Siliguri corridor — the slimmest part of the country, sandwiched between Nepal and Bangladesh, with the China border nearby.

In May, a week-long anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) field firing exercise was conducted by the eastern command at the Teesta field firing range, which is on the outskirts of Siliguri.

Earlier in January, the defence forces conducted Devil’s Strike, an exercise involving the army and the Indian Air Force. Also, in April, the army held a month-long field exercise involving T-20 tanks.

“Exercise Divya Drishti was a great success. We tested cutting-edge technologies in realistic field conditions. The lessons will help develop future technologies, doctrines and tactics across the Indian army, making us ready to fight any adversary and for any terrain,” said Lt Gen. Zubin A Minwalla, the GOC of Trishakti Corps.