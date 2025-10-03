Bengal braces for downpour, IMD predicts very heavy rain till October 6

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts of West Bengal under the influence of a deep depression that weakened into a depression while lying over interior Odisha.

The weather system is expected to move northwards over the next 24 hours, bringing widespread rain and possible disruption during the festive season.

The IMD bulletin said, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) is very likely over the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar till October 5.”

It added that heavy rain (7-11 cm) is also expected in Birbhum, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, South 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman and Bankura districts of south Bengal till Saturday.

The system, which moved north-northwestwards at 15 kmph during the past six hours, was centered at 8:30 am Friday near latitude 20.7°N and longitude 83.7°E — about 60 km west-northwest of Phulbani (Odisha), 90 km south-southwest of Sambalpur (Odisha) and 100 km north-northeast of Bhawanipatna (Odisha).

The IMD said it is “very likely to move initially north-northwestwards across interior Odisha and then northwards across north Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area during next 24 hours.”

Rainfall has already been widespread across Bengal, with Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas recording the highest at 43.8 mm in the past 24 hours till 8:30 am Friday. Kolkata registered 26.7 mm, while adjoining Salt Lake recorded 26.6 mm.

Forecast for South Bengal (Oct 3–9)

Widespread light to moderate rain with heavy spells expected through October 6, accompanied by thunderstorms, gusty winds (30–40 kmph) and lightning in some districts.

From October 7–9, rainfall intensity will reduce to light-to-moderate, though sporadic thunderstorms may continue.

Possible impacts: waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic congestion, damage to kutcha roads and vulnerable houses, crop damage, and disruption to Durga Puja pandals.

Forecast for North Bengal (Oct 3–9)

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar till October 5.

Landslides are possible in hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

Possible impacts: flash floods in rivers like Teesta, Torsa, Raidak and Jaldhaka, waterlogging, road damage, crop loss, and disruption of puja festivities.

Advisories

The IMD advised, “Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea over North & Central Bay of Bengal along and off West Bengal & Odisha coast during next 24 hours.” Local Cautionary Signal No. 3 has been hoisted at Haldia and Kolkata ports.

Citizens have been urged to avoid vulnerable kutcha houses, stay away from waterlogged and landslide-prone areas, and take precautions to protect Puja pandals ahead of heavy spells.