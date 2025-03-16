MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 16 March 2025

IMD forecasts heatwave in parts of Bengal till Tuesday, rain relief likely from March 20

Purulia, Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman under heatwave alert; Kolkata records above-normal minimum temperature

PTI Published 16.03.25, 05:53 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

The IMD on Sunday forecast heatwave conditions in the western districts of West Bengal till Tuesday and a gradual fall of maximum temperature by two to three degrees Celsius during the next five days in the Gangetic region of the state.

The rest of the districts of Gangetic West Bengal are likely to experience hot day conditions till Tuesday, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur in all districts of Gangetic West Bengal from March 20.

The western districts of Purulia, Bankura and Paschim Bardhaman are expected to experience heatwave conditions till Tuesday, the IMD forecast said.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius, 3.9 degrees above normal, while the maximum stood at 33.7 degrees Celsius, which is around the average day temperature during this period, the Met office data said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Weather Forecast West Bengal
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Each peace attempt met with hostility': In Lex Fridman podcast, PM fires barb at Pakistan

'We sincerely hope that wisdom prevails upon Pakistan and they choose path of peace', says PM
Virat Kohli
Quote left Quote right

It is very difficult to explain to people how grounding it is to just come back to your family every time

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT